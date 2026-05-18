CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis, Answer Key 2026: Check phase 2 question paper review, difficulty level

CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Science phase 2 exam consists of 80 marks. It consists of three sections: Section A (Biology), Section B (Chemistry) and Section C (Physics). Students must note that all the questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions.

Students who had appeared for the CBSE 10th Science Phase 2 exam rated the question paper as moderate. A few students said that the Biology part is easy compared to other sections. We are trying our best to get a detailed exam anlaysis for Phase 2. Once available, it will be updated here.

CBSE Class 10 Science answer key 2026

Many students search for the CBSE 10th Science answer key after the exam to review their marked responses. However, one should note that the Board never releases the CBSE Class 10 answer key 2026 after concluding the written exams.

This year, the Board has introduced a two-board format in class 10. The exam authority has declared the results. With an aim to ease the exam stress, the CBSE has introduced the phase 2 exam format. The first phase of CBSE 10th board exams 2026 were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The CBSE Phase 2 will be held from May 15 to 21, 2026.