MLC seeks financial assistance for rural competitive exam aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pratapsinh Patil, a newly elected Member of Legislative Council, has demanded an aid of Rs 4,000 per month for the students from drought-hit farming families who are preparing for competitive exams.
Patil represents the Aurangabad Graduates' constituency.
In a letter submitted to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner on Thursday, the NCP (SP) MLC said farmers in the Marathwada region have lost their crops due to the drought, and there is also uncertainty about the Rabi season.
The farmers' children are finding it tough to manage their costs of food, living and education while living in cities like Pune and preparing for exams, and many of them may not be able to continue their education, Patil said.
Therefore, the government should start a scheme to give financial aid of Rs 4,000 per month to such students, the letter said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.