Newborn dies after power failure disrupts oxygen supply at Anakapalli hospital

Andhra Pradesh: A newborn baby boy died at the NTR Hospital in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly due to a power outage that disrupted oxygen supply, triggering protests by family members demanding accountability.

The infant, born three days ago, was shifted to a special ward earlier on Friday after being diagnosed with jaundice. According to family members, the baby required oxygen support as part of the treatment.

However, a power failure in the special ward reportedly led to a disruption in oxygen supply, which the family claims resulted in the infant not receiving timely medical support. The baby subsequently died, sparking outrage among relatives.

Following the incident, family members and relatives staged a protest outside the hospital premises, alleging negligence and seeking action against those responsible. They demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death.