New Zealand's new graduate visa rules, six-month work option and four years for Indian PhD holders | Explained

New Zealand has introduced two changes to its post-study work visa framework from Monday, November 16, including a new six-month work visa for eligible international graduates and an extension of post-study work rights to four years for Indian students completing doctoral degrees in the country.
The changes create separate routes for graduates depending on their qualification, nationality and eligibility. The new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa is open to eligible international students, including Indians, who do not qualify for the existing Post-Study Work Visa. The four-year provision, meanwhile, applies specifically to Indian students who complete a PhD at a recognised New Zealand institution.
Under the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, eligible graduates can remain in New Zealand for up to six months and work for any employer while looking for longer-term employment. Applications opened on November 16 through Immigration New Zealand's online system.
To qualify, applicants must have completed a qualification at Level 5, 6 or 7 of the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF). They must have studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks. English-language, foundation and bridging programmes are excluded, as are qualifications that already make a graduate eligible for the Post-Study Work Visa.
Applicants must also show that they have at least NZD 5,000 (approximately Rs 2.7 lakh) available to support themselves. They must meet health and character requirements and apply within three months of their student visa expiring.
The six-month visa provides open work rights, so applicants do not need a job offer before applying. However, work must be undertaken through an employment agreement or contract for services. Visa holders cannot establish or operate a business, and the visa cannot be extended or granted more than once.
The new route is intended for graduates whose qualifications do not meet the requirements for the longer Post-Study Work Visa. Those who already qualify for that visa cannot use the six-month category instead.
Four-year work period for Indian PhD graduates
Separately, Indian students who complete doctoral degrees in New Zealand can now qualify for post-study work visas of up to four years, an increase from the earlier maximum of three years.
The extension is part of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into force on October 20, 2026. The agreement sets out post-study work opportunities for Indian students who complete their full programme at recognised educational institutions in New Zealand, subject to immigration requirements.
Under the agreement, Indian graduates completing a bachelor's degree, including honours, can access post-study work opportunities of up to two years. Those completing master's degrees, whether by research or coursework, can qualify for up to three years. Doctoral graduates can stay for up to four years.
Indian students who graduate with a first-class honours bachelor's degree in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), including information and communications technology, can also access post-study work opportunities of up to three years.
The agreement requires students to complete their full programme in New Zealand through a recognised institution. They must study full-time for at least 30 weeks each year and meet the applicable immigration conditions.
The FTA also provides for Indian students to have the opportunity to work at least 20 hours a week while studying, even if New Zealand changes its student work policies in the future. Eligible international students, including Indians, can currently work up to 25 hours a week.
How the two visa routes differ
The six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa is a new option for eligible graduates across nationalities who do not qualify for the existing Post-Study Work Visa. The four-year provision is part of a bilateral agreement and applies to Indian students who complete a PhD in New Zealand.
The existing Post-Study Work Visa continues to offer longer work periods based on the qualification. Eligible postgraduate diploma graduates may receive a one-year visa, while eligible master's graduates may receive up to three years. Doctoral graduates from other countries remain subject to the existing rules, while eligible Indian PhD graduates can now access the four-year period under the FTA.
Alongside the visa changes, the agreement provides for two Temporary Employment Entry visa categories for Indian professionals in skilled occupations and selected professions associated with India. These categories allow up to 5,000 visa holders in New Zealand at any one time, with visas valid for up to three years. Applicants must have a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer and meet the relevant qualification, English-language, health and character requirements.
A separate working holiday scheme for Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 is expected to be introduced within two years of the FTA coming into force. It will have an annual cap of 1,000 places and allow successful applicants to stay in New Zealand for up to 12 months.