New Zealand's new graduate visa rules, six-month work option and four years for Indian PhD holders | Explained

New Zealand has introduced two changes to its post-study work visa framework from Monday, November 16, including a new six-month work visa for eligible international graduates and an extension of post-study work rights to four years for Indian students completing doctoral degrees in the country.

The changes create separate routes for graduates depending on their qualification, nationality and eligibility. The new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa is open to eligible international students, including Indians, who do not qualify for the existing Post-Study Work Visa. The four-year provision, meanwhile, applies specifically to Indian students who complete a PhD at a recognised New Zealand institution.

Under the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, eligible graduates can remain in New Zealand for up to six months and work for any employer while looking for longer-term employment. Applications opened on November 16 through Immigration New Zealand's online system.

To qualify, applicants must have completed a qualification at Level 5, 6 or 7 of the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF). They must have studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks. English-language, foundation and bridging programmes are excluded, as are qualifications that already make a graduate eligible for the Post-Study Work Visa.

Applicants must also show that they have at least NZD 5,000 (approximately Rs 2.7 lakh) available to support themselves. They must meet health and character requirements and apply within three months of their student visa expiring.

The six-month visa provides open work rights, so applicants do not need a job offer before applying. However, work must be undertaken through an employment agreement or contract for services. Visa holders cannot establish or operate a business, and the visa cannot be extended or granted more than once.

The new route is intended for graduates whose qualifications do not meet the requirements for the longer Post-Study Work Visa. Those who already qualify for that visa cannot use the six-month category instead.