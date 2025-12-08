New Zealand unveils new Seasonal Visa categories to ease worker recruitment

New Zealand has announced two new visa categories under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework, aiming to simplify the hiring of seasonal labour across key industries such as horticulture, agriculture, tourism, and hospitality.
Applications for the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV) will open on December 8, 2025, giving accredited employers new pathways to fill vital temporary roles more efficiently. The government says the initiative is designed to support sectors that rely heavily on seasonal labour, particularly during periods of peak demand.
Both visas are intended to streamline recruitment for roles considered essential to the country’s economic cycle. By easing access to qualified seasonal workers, authorities hope to provide employers with faster and more predictable hiring options while maintaining fair and transparent oversight.
Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV)
The GWSV is aimed at industries requiring long-term seasonal workers and removes the need for employers to advertise roles locally or conduct a labour market test. Applicants must show three seasons of relevant experience within the last six years and spend at least three months outside New Zealand each year.
The visa is valid for three years, requires standard health and character checks, and does not include an English language requirement.
Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV)
Designed for short-term peak demand, the PSV comes with tighter employer obligations. Businesses must demonstrate efforts to recruit locally before seeking overseas workers. Applicants need at least one season of experience in the past three years, and the visa is valid for up to seven months.
Workers in roles exceeding three months must hold comprehensive health insurance for the duration of their stay. Like the GWSV, no English test is required.
Eligible Roles
The visas cover a wide range of seasonal roles, including mussel and oyster farm work, calf rearing, relief milking, forestry operations, meat and seafood processing, winery cellar roles, and wool handling.
Application Requirements
Applicants must secure a job offer and signed employment agreement from an AEWV-accredited employer, outlining pay, hours, location, and contract length. Evidence of seasonal experience—three seasons for the GWSV and one for the PSV—is essential, supported by documents such as reference letters, payslips, rosters, tax statements, or certificates.
GWSV applicants must show they will spend three months each year outside New Zealand, while PSV applicants must demonstrate a four-month stand-down between applications. PSV holders in roles longer than three months must also provide full health insurance documentation.
All applicants must submit standard AEWV materials, including a valid passport, recent photograph, and updated medical and police certificates. Full medical and character checks are required for GWSV applicants due to the visa’s three-year duration.
The new visas are aimed at giving employers greater certainty while maintaining strong worker safeguards and upholding immigration integrity.