New Zealand unveils new Seasonal Visa categories to ease worker recruitment

New Zealand has announced two new visa categories under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework, aiming to simplify the hiring of seasonal labour across key industries such as horticulture, agriculture, tourism, and hospitality.

Applications for the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV) will open on December 8, 2025, giving accredited employers new pathways to fill vital temporary roles more efficiently. The government says the initiative is designed to support sectors that rely heavily on seasonal labour, particularly during periods of peak demand.

Both visas are intended to streamline recruitment for roles considered essential to the country’s economic cycle. By easing access to qualified seasonal workers, authorities hope to provide employers with faster and more predictable hiring options while maintaining fair and transparent oversight.