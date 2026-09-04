New Zealand targets 99,000 international students as university enrolments jump by 14%

Wellington, Sep 4 (IANS): New Zealand's international education export earnings have surged past pre-COVID levels in 2019, delivering a boost to the country's economy, a senior official said on Friday.
As one of New Zealand's most valuable export sectors, international education generated nearly 5 billion NZ dollars ($2.95 billion) in export earnings in the year to June 2026, up from $4.3 billion NZ in the year to June 2025 and $3.5 billion NZ in the year to June 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement.
The figure compares with $4.4 billion NZ in the year to June 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanford said, noting that the milestone was significant for a sector hit particularly hard by COVID-19 border closures.
"International education brings billions of dollars into New Zealand, supports jobs and businesses, strengthens our universities and schools, and drives economic activity in communities right across the country," the minister said.
In 2025, there were 92,580 international student enrolments, up from 69,140 in 2023 but below the 115,705 recorded in 2019, she said, adding that New Zealand is on track to reach 99,000 international students in 2026, Xinhua news agency reported.
University enrolments increased 14 per cent from the same period last year, while school enrolments rose 9 percent, including a 22-per cent increase in primary school enrolments, statistics showed.
Stanford said the government aims to grow international education export earnings to 7.2 billion NZ dollars by 2034.
COVID-19 most often causes respiratory symptoms that can feel much like a cold, the flu, or pneumonia. COVID-19 may attack more than your lungs and respiratory system. Other parts of your body may also be affected by the disease. Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, but some people become severely ill.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.