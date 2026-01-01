New year, new rules: National Sports Governance Act to partially come into effect from Jan 1

New Delhi: The landmark National Sports Governance Act will partially come into effect from January 1, the Sports Ministry announced on Wednesday, paving the way for the institution of an all-powerful National Sports Board (NSB) and a Tribunal to handle sporting disputes.

The Act was notified in the Official Gazette on August 18.

"...the Central Government has appointed 1st January, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of sections 1 to 3, sub-sections (1), (2) and (4) of section 4, sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 5, sub-section (5) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 11, sections 14 and 15, sub-sections (1) to (7) and (10) of section 17, sections 30 and 31, and sections 33 to 38 of the said Act shall come into force," stated a press release from the Sports Ministry.