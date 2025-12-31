New Year Celebration: Bengaluru Police issue traffic guidelines, urge public to cooperate

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued traffic guidelines for New Year celebrations from the evening of December 31 till the morning of January 1 across the city and have urged the public to cooperate with the police to ensure smooth traffic flow, safety and security.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said on Tuesday, “As part of the New Year celebrations, and to maintain law and order while ensuring smooth traffic movement, the Bengaluru Police have imposed certain restrictions on December 31.”

He said 2,432 traffic police personnel and 400 traffic wardens will be deployed to monitor traffic and vehicular movement. “Vehicular traffic will be prohibited between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Rest House Road, St. Mark’s Road and Museum Road. Parking will be banned on these roads from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.,” Reddy said.