New voices bring Hogwarts to life in full-cast ‘Harry Potter’ audiobooks

As HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is in production, three young actors are stepping into the wizarding world in a new way.

British performers Frankie Treadaway (14), Max Lester (13) and Arabella Stanton are voicing the beloved characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively, for the forthcoming full-cast audiobook editions of the Harry Potter series, set to launch on November 4.

In a conversation with the Associated Press, the trio shared the excitement of bringing such iconic characters to life.

Frankie described the audition as giving “a taste of what it was going to be like, also in the studio and even the scenes.” Max admitted he had some audio experience, but “nothing as professional as this.” Arabella noted the differences from stage work, saying, “You act as you’re saying the lines to give the words some colour.”

When asked about their favourite parts, Frankie looked forward to the battle sequences with all the sound effects and grunts; Arabella said she “can’t wait to hear all the spells”; and Max expressed excitement at hearing the dialogue play out between characters.

The actors also reflected on how they personally relate to their roles — Frankie to Harry’s humility, Arabella to Hermione’s love of books, and Max to Ron’s cheekiness but sense of loyalty.

The cast recalled that the recording studio featured a “chocolate fridge” and snack cupboard, much to their delight. Frankie joked that the fridge “has to restock every time I go.”

Despite the global scale of the franchise, the young actors said the full impact hasn’t quite sunk in yet. “We can’t even process this,” Max laughed.

All three expressed hope that this experience is just the beginning of their acting journeys. “It never really felt like pushing yourself… it felt like an enjoyable experience,” Frankie stated.

The recording, carried out in a London studio over the summer, features an ensemble voice cast of Hugh Laurie as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Keira Knightley as Dolores Umbridge and Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort.