New VIT-AP VC Arulmozhivarman aims to sharpen focus on research, innovation, and impact

HYDERABAD: VIT-AP University has appointed senior academician and researcher P Arulmozhivarman as its new vice chancellor (in-charge). He assumed office on November 21, succeeding SV Kota Reddy. Arulmozhivarman has held several key leadership roles within the VIT group, most recently serving as Dean (Academic Research) at VIT Vellore between 2021 and 2025.

A PhD graduate from NIT Trichy, he joined VIT Vellore in 2005 after serving in various reputed institutions. He is known for his work in product development and translational research, having received grants from DRDO, ISRO, BIRAC, DST and MeitY, and for collaborations with AIIMS, Aravind Eye Hospital and Johns Hopkins University.

He has also forged partnerships with industries including Bosch, Honeywell, Samsung R&D, Johnson Controls and GE to establish sponsor-driven innovation labs. Arulmozhivarman said he would work to further enhance academic excellence and innovation at VIT-AP.