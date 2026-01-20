New timings announced for Karnataka SSLC second preparatory exams

BENGALURU: Following last week’s SSLC preparatory exam paper leak, the Department of School Education and Literacy has issued strict measures to prevent leaks and other violations in the upcoming exams.

According to the guidelines, the second preparatory exams will be held from 27 January to 2 February. Exams will now start at 11 am instead of 10 am, while students are required to attend regular classes from 9 am.