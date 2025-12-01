New Telangana education policy leans on edtech and digital literacy

HYDERABAD: Education technology and digital innovation will be two of the key components of the final draft of the Telangana Education Policy (TEP), which is expected to be submitted to the state government in the first week of December. The expert committee, along with sub-committee members, is giving final touches to the policy, reports Meghna Nath of The New Indian Express.

According to the TEP expert committee, the policy is envisioned as a transformative roadmap that will improve learning outcomes, bridge disparities, foster excellence and lifelong learning, promote collaboration and ensure effective implementation on par with the National Education Policy.

The TEP will also incorporate critical elements that are missing in NEP-2020 and aims to deliver a world-class, sustainable and inclusive education system, positioning Telangana as a national model for educational excellence by 2047.

The government constituted the TEP committee in August as a guiding document for Telangana Rising 2047. Eleven core/sub-committees have been formed to examine specific domains and prepare detailed recommendations to develop a holistic and future-ready education framework. These include committees for infrastructure and joyful learning environment, and curriculum and pedagogy, among others.

After examining several sectors, the final draft will include proposals such as introducing a Bill to regulate private school fees and strengthening English-medium education in government schools. The policy envisions a comprehensive, technology-driven, inclusive and outcome-oriented education system across all levels, aligned with Telangana’s $3 trillion economy target by 2035.

Despite investments, digital education in Telangana continues to face challenges, including unequal access, limited pedagogical integration and inadequate data governance that restrict edtech from reliably improving learning, employability and equity.

‘Digital edu roadmap by December’

TGCHE Chairman and TEP member Balakista Reddy said: “To overcome such challenges, we have proposed a comprehensive framework that includes Pillar-1 — transforming the state into Telangana Digital Shala; Pillar-2 — promoting universal access and digital literacy; Pillar-3 — making the teacher a Digital Innovator; and Pillar-4 — introducing Data-Driven Governance and Personalised Support.”

He added that the draft also outlines three implementation phases: Phase I (0–18 months): Launch of EdTech Roadmap 2035, pilot Digital Learning Hubs and micro-certification for teachers; Phase II (1–3 years): Establish SEDEX, implement Data Governance Policy, build Digital Learner Record Wallets and AI dashboards; Phase III (3–7 years): Set up Digital Education Mission Delivery Unit, upgrade EMIS, public-private partnerships and outcome-based financing.

“We are now consolidating the draft. It will serve as a working document, and we will submit it to the state government in the first week of December,” he said.

Highlighting other proposals, Vishweshwar Rao, member of the Telangana Education Commission, said: “We have already proposed and submitted a Private School Fee Regulation Bill. Schools have been categorised, including budget schools and others. We have also proposed strengthening communication skills and merging intermediate education with school education. The overall outcome of this policy will be holistic.”