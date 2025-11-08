New Tamil Nadu GO on hiring differently abled for govt jobs triggers row

CHENNAI: The Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons has issued a Government Order offering weightage marks in recruitment exams to persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) working temporarily in non-sanctioned Group C and D posts.

The order, however, has drawn sharp criticism as it simultaneously declared two earlier GOs on employment of differently abled as “inoperable” and “redundant.”

Issued on October 31, GO No.24 allows eligible PwBDs to earn additional marks in recruitment exams conducted for the next three years for posts in government departments, local bodies, universities, and public sector undertakings.

The weightage will be based on years of service.

While candidates with 2 to 10 years of service will get 5% marks as additional weightage score, those with 11-15 years will get 8%, and those with over 16 years of experience will get 10% marks with a cap of 30 maximum marks.

These marks will be added while finalising merit lists in written or non-written recruitment processes, it said.