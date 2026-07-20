Study maps the influenza virus's takeover of human cells



The team combined XL-MS data with a modified version of AlphaFold, the protein structure prediction algorithm, to model how viral and human proteins physically interact.

"The key advantage of the modified AlphaFold approach is that it allowed us to feed our experimental cross-linking data directly into the structural modelling," Kosinski said, adding, "This tells the model which parts of the viral and host proteins are close to each other inside infected cells. This was especially useful for virus-host complexes, which are often difficult to predict reliably."



The study identified two major ways in which influenza A takes control of host cells. Researchers traced how the viral surface protein haemagglutinin moves through the cell's transport and processing system, revealing host proteins that assist the virus in folding and modifying this essential protein during infection.

The researchers also found that influenza A infection causes paraspeckles--small droplet-like compartments inside the cell nucleus, to dissolve, releasing RNA-binding proteins that the virus can use to replicate.

"What surprised us most was the paraspeckles," said Iuliia Kotova, first author of the study and currently at ETH Zurich, adding, "Watching these tiny organelles in the nucleus dissolve, consistently across every cell line and every flu strain we tested, told us this isn't a side effect of infection- it might be a strategy."

Kosinski added, "There may also be a second benefit for the virus: some evidence suggests paraspeckles contribute to cellular stress responses and antiviral gene regulation, so disrupting them could also weaken parts of the cell's defence response."



The study relied on shared scientific infrastructure across multiple institutions, including cross-linking mass spectrometry experiments at Charite in Berlin, glycoproteomics analyses at the EMBL Proteomics Core Facility, AlphaFold modelling on the EMBL Compute Cluster, and microscopy imaging at CSSB's Advanced Light and Fluorescence Microscopy Facility.