West Bengal budget unveils sports push with new university and international stadiums

Kolkata (ANI): A new sports university with an allocation of Rs 150 crore, plans for an international outdoor stadium and indoor stadium in North Bengal, and the renovation of existing sports infrastructure, including Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, emerged as key highlights of the sports sector allocations in the West Bengal government's first state budget presented on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on the sports budget, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Indranil Khan, said that for the first time in the state's history, a budgetary provision has been made for setting up a sports university.

He said the proposed university will cater to a wide range of sporting disciplines, including Olympic sports, and help build a robust support system for athletes through professional training and development programmes.

"For the first time in the history of West Bengal, there has been a budgetary allocation for a sports university. In West Bengal, we are going to see a new sports university where all kinds of sports disciplines, including Olympic disciplines, then football, cricket, hockey are there, and along with that, such as shooting, athletics, archery, long jump, high jump, etc., for their development, for professional development, their support system will be this sports university because it is our vision that within the next decade, the sportspersons of West Bengal, taking all the support, should not only make West Bengal proud but also become the pride of the entire country and emerge as medalists in various Commonwealth Games, Olympics, etc.," he said.

He also said that North Bengal will get a new international stadium with an athletics track. Additionally, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the renovation of existing stadiums in the state, including Rabindra Sarobar Stadium and Kanchenjunga Stadium.

"There are many people in West Bengal who have diversity. There, many people are experts and skilled in different disciplines, but there was no arrangement for their nurturing. For years, our sportspersons were deprived. Now, Khelo India is being implemented, and the benefit of this Khelo India will reach every assembly constituency," Khan said.

"Five crores have been allocated for each assembly to build a stadium there. And along with that, North Bengal, which has been deprived for many years, will also have an international stadium in North Bengal, which will also have an athletic track. And along with that, many stadiums in West Bengal are neglected, which already exist, but are very neglected. For example, there is Rabindra Sarobar Stadium and Kanchenjunga Stadium, for the development and renovation of these stadiums, special allocation has been made. Allocation of 100 crores has been made only for these stadiums," he added.

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented a total budget outlay of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly.

Under the new budget, the "Bhorsha Kormosuchi" scheme will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 2,000 to other eligible unemployed youth aged 21-45 with an annual family income below Rs 1 lakh.

The state has proposed setting up a new sports university in West Bengal with an investment of Rs 150 crore to strengthen sports education and training.

A new international outdoor stadium and an indoor stadium are planned in North Bengal with a budget allocation of Rs 20 crore. Moreover, existing stadiums, including Kolkata's Rabindra Sarovar Stadium, will be renovated with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore.

Mini indoor stadiums will be constructed in all Assembly constituencies under the Khelo India initiative at a cost of Rs 5 crore per stadium.

Sports clubs participating in national-level competitions will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to support their activities. A Rs 50 crore corpus fund has also been created to provide prize money for winners of national and international sporting events.

Students of government and government-aided colleges preparing for competitive exams will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000.

The Swami Vivekananda Merit Scholarship will fully cover tuition fees and health insurance for students admitted to the world's top 100 universities for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The state is also making preparations for hosting the National Games with a focus on improving infrastructure and overall sports development.