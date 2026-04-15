NSWU partners with KREDL to boost clean energy innovation, startup ecosystem

With the UNSW Bengaluru campus set to open in August 2026, the partnership is expected to play a key role in fostering long-term collaboration in renewable energy and entrepreneurship. Both organisations aim to position Karnataka as a global hub for clean energy innovation while supporting the growth of high-impact startups and contributing to long-term sustainability outcomes, it added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.