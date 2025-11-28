New social justice buildings and hostels inaugurated in Tamil Nadu by CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday presented the Children’s Welfare–Service Awards for 2025 to Thanjavur Annai Sathya Ammayar Memorial Government Children’s Home, Thoothukudi St Mary’s Mercy Home, the Chennai Government Observation Home and the Ramanathapuram District Child Protection Unit. Each received a certificate and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.

Awards were presented across four categories: government-run children’s homes, homes run by voluntary organisations, homes for children in conflict with the law and district child protection units.

The CM also laid foundation stones for 25 new projects worth Rs 79.94 crore and inaugurated 20 completed works costing Rs 6.77 crore. The new projects include development and renovation across 18 temples — improvements along the Girivalam Path in Tiruvannamalai, renovation of Jeeyar Mutt rooms in Srirangam, construction of a 114-ft Murugan statue at Kumaragiri, restoration of temple tanks, construction of new temple cars and amenities for devotees — as well as an indoor sports arena at Poompuhar college.

Stalin also inaugurated buildings constructed at Rs 10.79 crore and laid foundation stones for new hostel buildings for Social Justice College students, estimated at Rs 38.85 crore. Additionally, he handed over cheques totalling Rs 4.45 crore as the first instalment of the state grant sanctioned for the repair and restoration of nine ancient mosques and dargahs through the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.