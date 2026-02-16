New scribe rule may trouble disabled students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has revised norms for appointing scribes for disabled students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations, barring subject teachers and allowing only trained college students and ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ volunteers to serve as scribes from this year.

With districts yet to rope in adequate volunteers, headmasters and parents fear the move could affect disabled students writing examinations this year.

As per a circular, second-year students enrolled in DElEd, BEd, engineering and arts and science courses can be deployed as scribes.

Chief educational officers have been asked to coordinate with colleges to mobilise volunteers, who must be trained before deployment.