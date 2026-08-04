New school syllabus and curriculum framework to take effect in Bengal by 2028

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS): West Bengal School Education Minister Dipak Burman on Tuesday said the new school syllabus in the state will be effective from the 2028 academic year.
The minister attended the first meeting of the new syllabus committee headed by Professor Kalyan Chakraborty. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for School Education Koushik Chowdhury and State Education Secretary Vinod Kumar.
At the end of the meeting, Burman told media persons that the syllabus committee had started preparing a long‑term roadmap to develop the current and future generations of the state.
He said the existing textbooks would be retained and reviewed in the 2027 academic year, but a major restructuring of the education system and curriculum would be introduced in 2028.
He added that due to a lack of time, there will be no change in the syllabus for 2027, adding that as per tradition, books will be delivered to students before the ‘Book Day’ in West Bengal on January 2, 2027.
“However, after the draft of the new curriculum and syllabus for the 2028 academic year is prepared, it will be made public and opinions will be sought from political and student organisations,” he said.
Burman said that sensitive issues like the semester system or the return of the pass‑fail system will be considered in the new syllabus for 2028, following the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).
He added that all attempts would be made to free the new syllabus from political influence.
Referring to the inclusion of a chapter during the previous Mamata Banerjee‑led regime on the land acquisition movement at Singur in Hooghly district led by the Trinamool Congress in 2007, Burman said that there will be no politics in the curriculum.
“There will be a fear‑free environment and scientific mindset. Educationists will consider whether it is reasonable to include Singur or recent history in the textbooks,” he said.
He further added that the government will decide accordingly based on the syllabus committee’s recommendations.
Burman also said English medium schools started during the previous regime would continue.
“Proposals are being considered to improve their quality and academic standards. Discussions are underway to make Sanskrit more popular,” he added.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.