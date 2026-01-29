New rider for Karnataka govt doctors’ private practice

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has tightened norms governing private practice by government doctors, prohibiting them from treating in-patients at private hospitals, citing interference with public duties and patient care in government hospitals.

An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday clarifies that while doctors are permitted to undertake private practice, it should not hamper their regular duties.

It noted that continuity of care for in-patients requires constant supervision, and private in-patient treatment by government doctors often adversely affects services in government hospitals.