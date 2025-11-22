New PPP medical colleges will remain under government control: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that though the new medical colleges are coming up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, they will run under the jurisdiction and supervision of the State government.

Holding a review meeting on medical and health services, the universal health insurance scheme, and the Sanjeevani Health Project in Kuppam, at the State Secretariat on Friday, he took stock of the progress of new medical colleges coming up in Adoni, Markapuram, Madanapalli and Pulivendula.

When officials informed him that the tender process will be completed by next month, he directed them to speed up the process. Each medical college has been allotted 50 acres of land.

The medical college and hospital will come up in 25 acres, and the remaining 25 acres will be used for the development of paramedical, nursing, dental care, wellness, Ayurveda and yoga centres.