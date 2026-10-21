New policy in works to boost agrivoltaics in India; enhance farmers' income via energy generation

Estimates suggest around 30 per cent of India's 160 million hectares of cropland is suitable for installation of agrivoltaic projects, the minister said, noting that agrivoltaics has started in many parts of the world as it also solves issues related to land availability.

The minister, addressing the Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026 - 'Powering the Global South' in the national capital, said that 4 acres of land are required to install 1 MW of solar capacity.

Joshi said that 85 per cent of total farmers in India are small and marginal, who can't spare land by stopping agricultural activity.