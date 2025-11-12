New plant species discovered by team from TN's Pollachi college

COIMBATORE: Researchers from an educational institution in Pollachi have made a significant contribution to Indian flora by identifying a new plant species, Afrohybanthus mahalingamii, from Pollachi’s local ecosystem, which, according to the researchers, is entirely new.

It has now been published in the prestigious international science journal, Phytotaxa.

The newly discovered species belongs to the violaceae family and adds to the rich biodiversity in the foothills of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

This discovery brings the total number of Afrohybanthus species recorded in India to seven. Crucially, the plant has been named to honour the NGM institution’s founder, N Mahalingam.