New patented technology makes possible fairer grading of rubber

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers in Kerala have developed a technology that could significantly reshape the country’s rubber marketing sector by ensuring more accurate grading and fairer pricing for farmers. The innovation, the outcome of two years of meticulous research conducted at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), has won the institution a patent from the Indian government.

Natural rubber from Kerala is graded mainly into ribbed smoked sheet (RSS) 4 and 5, with vastly varying prices. Yet, the grading process still relies on crude, traditional methods that are subjective.