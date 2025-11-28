RBI launches Banking Connect to monitor net-banking in real time

Banking Connect, a newly launched net banking platform, will help the Reserve Bank of India monitor fund transfers in real time, a top official of NPCI Bharat BillPay said on Thursday.

NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL) is targeting an increase of nearly four times in the number of monthly bills processed to 1 billion in four years, as against 260 million at present, Noopur Chaturvedi, managing director and chief executive of NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), told reporters here.

A real-time view of transactions on the Banking Connect platform will help the regulator monitor fund transfers to sectors such as cryptocurrency and gaming, Chaturvedi added.

At present, it takes at least a week for the RBI to receive transaction data from banks via net banking, and sometimes it can take up to a year, she said.

It is worth noting that the RBI has an aversion to private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and has also taken a slew of regulatory measures to restrict their use. The government has recently taken measures against real-money gaming.