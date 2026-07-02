New Maharashtra law secures rights for women farmers

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS): The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed "The Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Act, 2026."
The bill, which was presented by Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharane, addresses long-standing systemic exclusions by providing formal recognition and dedicated welfare funds for female agricultural workers.
He claimed that the bill is crucial for the holistic development of women.
For decades, agricultural frameworks have largely remained gender-blind, restricting formal benefits to landholders. According to the bill, while women make up a massive percentage of rural labourers who cultivate family or community lands without formal titles, extension systems and credit structures have historically overlooked them.
To rectify this, the bill introduces the legal issuance of formal "Woman Farmer Certificates".
The bill expansively updates the term "farmer" to include any woman resident of Maharashtra who, individually or jointly, participates in Core Cultivation and livestock, including crops, poultry, dairy, fisheries, sericulture, and agro-forestry, in the innovation and preservation of diverse seeds, climate-resilient farming, and integrated systems and value addition and processing of raw agricultural or animal products.
Besides, the women residents as farmers will also include landless labourers, operational holders, contractual tenants, landless livestock rearers, plantation labourers, and pastoralists and also women engaged in agricultural work for at least one season per year, regardless of whether they migrate for work.
To back the legislative promises with financial teeth, the bill mandates the creation of the Maharashtra State Fund for Women Farmers. The specialised fund will draw capital from the Consolidated Fund of the State, grants from the Central Government, and miscellaneous public or private donations.
The funds are legally earmarked to finance welfare programmes, extend line-of-credit facilities, build a specialised database, and enhance overall training frameworks targeted exclusively at women farmers.
The bill also introduces an accountability ecosystem comprising a Women Farmers Empowerment Cell and a State Monitoring Committee.
For local governance and dispute resolution, the bill charts specific parameters utilising local Gram Sabhas and designated "Appellate Officers" to handle registration and grievances smoothly across scheduled and non-scheduled rural zones.
By issuing identity certifications and tying them directly to state welfare funding, the Maharashtra government seeks to fulfil Directive Principles of State Policy, ensuring equitable, gender-sensitive resource allocation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.