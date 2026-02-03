New law to regulate school fees will not be implemented in 2025-26: Delhi govt to SC

When another lawyer said the matter must be heard by the high court before March 31, the bench said the parties may make a request for early disposal of the petitions before the high court.

While hearing the pleas on January 19, the apex court had questioned the Delhi government over its timing in enforcing the law.

The bench had said implementation of the 2025 Act, when the academic year was already underway, appeared confused and potentially unworkable.

The Delhi government recently notified the Act, which lays down detailed provisions on permissible fee heads, accounting practices and restrictions on additional charges, while prohibiting capitation fees and any collection beyond what is approved under the law.

The high court, on January 8, had refused to stay a notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels from January 10 to January 20.