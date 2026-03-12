New ‘Laptop’ Portal in Kerala aims to develop pet trade

KOLLAM: Now, owning a pet or selling livestock is just a click away. With the Livestock and Pets Trading Online Platform (Laptop) application — a first-of-its-kind digital platform for pet lovers and cattle owners in the state — one can browse through options and carry out transactions without the involvement of middlemen.
Launched by the state animal husbandry department, the initiative is designed to address limitations in the existing market system, thereby ensuring safe and transparent deals. The platform will provide verified listings, including critical information such as pedigree, vaccination status, health certification, and promote market-based pricing. It will also provide farmers with accurate market-based prices.
Besides livestock and pets, the app will feature feed, feed supplements, equipment and facilitate trade in a transparent manner -- by keeping digital records of all transactions. It also links veterinarians, transport-service providers, and insurance companies.
According to officials, complaints will be resolved in a timely manner. Listings can be checked, certificates can be verified, and irregularities can be detected. Special precautions have been taken to prevent the illegal trade of scheduled animals, birds and other creatures. Sellers must submit an affidavit stating that they will not list such animals. Each listing will be made available to the public only after verification and approval by the application admin.
Boasting artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems, the platform is designed to support multiple languages — currently English, Malayalam, and Tamil. Farmers have more or less welcomed the move, despite concerns.
According to Chandy K A, a dairy farmer from Idukki who currently buys and sells cattle through mediators or acquaintances, the app will be beneficial for those who understand breed and quality, because they will easily be able to identify the right deal.
“Others could be cheated. That remains a concern. Also, there are farmers who don’t use smartphones,” Chandy said. He added that many farmers would still prefer to do business through traditional methods.
Kerala Livestock Development Board managing director R Rajeev said all the concerns will be addressed. “The platform has been linked to the Digital Seva portal to help farmers who have difficulty in using the application. The app was introduced to reduce the involvement of middlemen who make a killing from such transactions,” he said
Implemented in collaboration with the Kerala Startup Mission to digitise the livestock-marketing sector, the platform was developed by Amigosia Pvt Ltd based on guidelines issued by the department. Currently, it can run on all desktop systems and Android-based phones.
The iOS version will be developed in the future, as required. It includes a search-filter functionality that allows users to view the nearest livestock and pets. In the initial phase, all services on the platform will be offered free of cost. The app was launched on Wednesday by Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani in Kollam.
This story has been written by Tinisha Rachel Samuel of The New Indian Express.