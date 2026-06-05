New job-oriented courses to be introduced in govt polytechnics: Haryana minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday said several new industry-oriented diploma and technical courses will be introduced at various government polytechnic institutes across the state from the academic session 2026-27.
In a statement released here, the minister said the Technical Education Department has designed these courses in line with the current and future requirements of industries, emerging technologies and skill-based employment opportunities.
"In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, it is essential to equip youth with skills that enhance their employability and prepare them for future careers," Dhanda said, adding that the state government has taken a major step to create new employment opportunities for youth and modernise technical education in Haryana.
According to the minister, the new courses to be introduced include Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology), Cyber Forensics and Information Security, Telecommunication Engineering, Artificer Training (Electrical), Environmental Engineering, Geo-Informatics and Survey Technology, Electrical Engineering and Electric Vehicle Technology, Technician X-Ray Technology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sugar Technology and Apparel Design and Fashion Technology.
Dhanda said that each of these courses will have an intake capacity of 60 students. The primary objective of these programmes is to provide students with practical and job-oriented education in advanced technologies, digital security, green technologies, healthcare services, electric mobility, and other specialised industrial sectors, he said.
He said that this initiative is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.
It is also in line with the requirements of Industry 4.0, the ongoing digital transformation of manufacturing and industrial processes.
He added that the effort will not only enhance the employability of youth but also help develop a skilled and qualified workforce within Haryana to meet the growing needs of various industries.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.