New Indo-UK Partnership: Rajasthan Police & University of Manchester Sign Training MoU

Rajasthan Police has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Manchester to strengthen cooperation in police welfare, mental health, training and research, officials said on Tuesday.
The agreement between the Rajasthan Police Academy and the UK-based university was signed at the police headquarters in the presence of Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma.
Additional Director Shankardutt Sharma signed the MoU on behalf of the academy, while Prof Vimal Kumar Sharma represented the University of Manchester.
"This partnership with a globally reputed institution will help combine Rajasthan Police's field experience and data with international research expertise, leading to improvements in policing, welfare and training," the DGP said.
He said the collaboration would provide opportunities for police personnel in distance learning, certificate courses, online and offline training, seminars and expert lectures, helping enhance professional skills as well as stress management and mental health support.
Under the agreement, initial collaboration will be undertaken with the university's School of Health Sciences, focusing on areas such as mental health, social care, health sciences and police welfare. Joint research projects and studies will also be conducted on issues of mutual interest.
The DGP also expressed concern over incidents of suicides among police personnel in recent years and called for focused research and recommendations on the issue.
Additional Director General (Training) Raghvendra Suhasa said the MoU provides for joint research projects, academic publications, seminars, workshops and exchange of experts, researchers and faculty between the two institutions.
The agreement also includes provisions for student and researcher exchange programmes, visiting faculty arrangements, joint teaching initiatives, PhD co-supervision, internships and short-term academic programmes, officials said.
The MoU will remain in force for five years, with provisions related to intellectual property rights, confidentiality and financial arrangements clearly defined, they added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.