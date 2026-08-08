New government MoUs promise cloud credits, funding links, and skilling for early-stage startups

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS): The government on Saturday said it has signed strategic MoUs with key industry leaders and ecosystem enablers to support startups.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, signed an MoU with Cashfree Payments India to strengthen support for DPIIT-recognised startups by enhancing access to digital payment infrastructure, financial technology solutions, and capacity-building initiatives.
The collaboration seeks to combine DPIIT's institutional reach with Cashfree Payments' expertise in digital payments to enable startups to scale efficiently and contribute to India's innovation-led growth, according to an official statement.
Eligible startups will receive access to secure and scalable payment and payout solutions, identity verification and risk management services, along with preferential onboarding support and commercial benefits.
DPIIT also signed an MoU with Darwin Dynamics to strengthen entrepreneurship development and foster a more inclusive, innovation-driven startup ecosystem in India.
The partnership aims to expand the reach of the Startup India initiative by promoting entrepreneurship across tier 2, tier 3 and rural regions, while enabling greater access to mentorship, institutional networks, market opportunities and capacity-building support for startups.
Under the collaboration, Darwin Dynamics will work to facilitate startup formalisation, strengthen entrepreneurship awareness, support capacity-building programmes, and promote innovation in strategic sectors including clean energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, climate technologies and advanced manufacturing.
The collaboration with Vultr India focuses on strengthening the technology infrastructure available to DPIIT-recognised startups.
It aims to enhance startups' access to cloud computing resources, technical capacity-building, and digital infrastructure, enabling them to build, scale and innovate more efficiently.
Meanwhile, DPIIT has partnered Cars24 to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and capacity building in India's mobility and automotive technology ecosystem.
The collaboration aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem by supporting AI-driven innovation, founder development, skilling, investment opportunities and road safety initiatives.
DPIIT also signed an MoU with the Council for Startup India (CSI) to strengthen support for DPIIT-recognised startups by facilitating access to investment, strategic partnerships, mentorship, leadership development and global markets.
CSI will support startups through dedicated programmes on investment readiness, corporate engagement, CFO matchmaking, global market access, and international innovation collaborations.
It will also facilitate corporate partnerships, support founders in governance, financial readiness, compliance and international expansion, and strengthen linkages between startups, investors, industry and policy stakeholders.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.