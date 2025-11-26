New government interface aims to curb gender-based killings amid rising femicide

The database allows welfare authorities -- for the first time -- to receive real-time information not only about Israelis who already possess firearms licenses, but also about those applying for them.

Social workers will now be authorised to flag an applicant if there is a credible concern for human life or risk, and the licensing officer must immediately pass this information to the Welfare Ministry for urgent assessment.

The reform was made possible by a recent amendment to Israel's Firearms Law that passed its final Knesset readings earlier this year.



The move is part of a broader push by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to expand inter-agency cooperation amid a significant increase in firearm availability since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israeli communities. In the aftermath of the attack, the Firearms Licensing Division received an unprecedented 400,000 applications for permits.