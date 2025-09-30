New GIFT study frees Kerala from grip of ‘debt-trap’ narrative

KOCHI: While Kerala’s high debt levels often draw criticism, a new study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) says that the state’s debt trajectory is not a story of collapse, but one of recovery.

According to the report, fresh data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) paints a more nuanced picture: Kerala’s economy is stabilising faster than many other states.

The pandemic shock temporarily inflated debt figures, but with economic revival and disciplined borrowing, sustainability is achievable without compromising welfare spending.