New fellowship aims to attract global talent in Biomedical Science and Public Health

Blockchain For Impact (BFI) has launched the India Reimagined Fellowship, a global program aimed at bringing world-class scientific and professional talent to India to address critical challenges in biomedical science and public health.

The fellowship seeks to empower researchers, entrepreneurs, clinicians, and innovators to build sustainable “impact engines” that tackle pressing healthcare challenges in the country.

Each selected fellow will receive a grant of USD 300,000 (~INR 2.5 crores) over three years, covering relocation, salary, project costs, lab infrastructure, staffing, equipment, and other approved research expenses.

The fellowship is available through institutional nominations only. Up to three fellowships will be awarded in the current cycle, with one fellow per host institution.