New drainage policy to boost road infrastructure in Himachal, says Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday informed that the PWD has formulated a new comprehensive Draft Road Drainage Policy to address the recurring damage to the state's road infrastructure caused by intense monsoon rains.



Vikramaditya Singh informed that the policy was prepared after a detailed technical assessment by the department and has been approved for placement before the forthcoming Cabinet meeting for final endorsement.

He said that recent monsoon seasons have posed unprecedented challenges to road connectivity across Himachal Pradesh. In 2023 and 2025 alone, the state incurred estimated losses of nearly Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, due to extensive road damage. Technical evaluations conducted by the department revealed that inadequate drainage systems, combined with slope instability, were the primary factors behind repeated road failures.



He claimed that the new policy marks a decisive shift from reactive, repair-based practices to preventive, science-based road management. Drainage has been recognised as a core engineering component of road construction and maintenance, rather than a supplementary feature, to ensure the long-term durability of road assets.