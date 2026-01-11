Delhi prepares for India AI Impact Summit 2026: NDMC plans major civic overhaul



Beautification and cleanliness form the cornerstone of NDMC's preparations. The Horticulture Department has been directed to enhance the city's visual appeal by installing flowering and ornamental plants at prominent locations, roundabouts, and major junctions.

Sculptures, fountains, and public art spaces are being refurbished, while intensified cleanliness measures are being implemented at garbage-vulnerable points.

Daily mechanical road sweeping, deep cleaning, and mopping operations are underway in key markets and arterial roads, with special drives being conducted at regular intervals in Connaught Place and other major commercial hubs. Market Traders' Associations have also been engaged to ensure collective participation in maintaining high standards of cleanliness.

A comprehensive and meticulously planned deep-cleaning drive, "Operation-Clean," has successfully introduced to achieve the proper sanitation and reduce the AQI. The mission was planned in all 14 circles of NDMC and started in the heart area of NDMC i.e. Connaught Place.

As many as 14 high pressure jetting machines associated with 6-8 Palika Sahayaks with cleaning detergent, wipers and hard brushes for removing and cleaning of the historical dust, grease, and oil on the floors of corridors, footpaths and kerb stones; under the overall supervision of the senior officers, i.e. Chief Engineers, Directors, and Medical Officers. The entire force is deputed daily at 7.00 am and continue with the mission till late evening till entire area of the circle is cleaned.

The mission has aimed to enhance civic hygiene, beautify public spaces, and ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for residents and visitors. The week-long intensive cleaning operation has covered entire circles and involved a multi-departmental effort with close coordination among engineering, sanitation, horticulture, and health wings.

In its efforts to improve air quality during the summit, NDMC is deploying smog guns, mist sprayers, water sprinklers, and strict enforcement measures against polluters. Given the high concentration of hotels and diplomatic movement in NDMC areas, focused efforts are being made to enhance the surrounding urban aesthetics and environmental quality.

As part of the summit's public engagement initiatives, Central Park, Connaught Place, has been allocated to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from February 16 to 20, 2026, where leading AI companies are expected to set up interactive stalls for public outreach and demonstrations.

To ensure improved civic amenities, NDMC is prioritising the maintenance of roads and footpaths, achieving 100 per cent functionality of street and pole lights across roads, roundabouts, and market areas, and removing overhead cables near monuments to enhance the city's visual landscape.

Decorative and aesthetic illumination is also being planned to further elevate the city's ambiance during the event.

Operational readiness forms another critical pillar of the preparations. NDMC is setting up a dedicated control room, deploying nodal officers, and optimally utilising mechanical road sweepers in sensitive and high-visibility zones.

Close coordination is being maintained with security agencies, traffic authorities, and other civic bodies to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries, effective parking management, and seamless logistical arrangements. Measures to control stray animals in critical areas are also being intensified to ensure safety and order.

Through these concerted efforts, NDMC is committed to ensuring that New Delhi not only meets but surpasses the benchmarks set during the G20 Summit, presenting a city that reflects India's aspirations, innovation, and global leadership as it hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026.