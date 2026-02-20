New Delhi Marathon to see record 30,000 runners on Saturday

“The participation of elite runners at the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon reinforces its stature as one of the leading long-distance events in Asia and inspires every runner to push their limits. Their presence reflects the discipline, resilience, and excellence that resonate deeply with Cognizant’s values. Together, we look forward to the race day that celebrates both exceptional athletic performance and the collective energy of New Delhi,” said Rajesh Varrier, President, Global Operations and Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India.