New Delhi gears up to host over 5k global leaders, alumni at PAN IIT Summit

NEW DELHI: PAN IIT, the apex body representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), on Tuesday announced the PAN IIT Global Leadership Summit 2026 (PAN IIT GLS 2026), scheduled for June 20-21, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Envisioned as one of the world’s largest cross-sector leadership and venture platforms, the summit aims to bring together global leaders in technology, investment, governance and diplomacy to shape the next phase of India’s global economic and innovation leadership.

The two-day event is expected to host over 5,000 IIT alumni and global leaders, including 500 CXOs and MD-level delegates, 200 global investors and venture capitalists, and more than 100 speakers and policymakers from over 100 countries.