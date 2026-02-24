Three nations join New Delhi AI declaration, signatories now 91

New Delhi: The global consensus on artificial intelligence governance expanded as three additional nations joined the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, bringing the total number of signatories to 91 countries and international organisations.



Bangladesh, Costa Rica, and Guatemala officially endorsed the framework following the conclusion of the AI Impact Summit 2026. This follows the initial adoption of the declaration by 88 entities on February 21, 2026. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the declaration serves as a significant milestone in international cooperation for AI development and security.



The framework is built upon seven distinct pillars of action, referred to as "Chakras," which aim to structure the future of global AI collaboration. These foundational areas include democratizing AI resources, fostering economic growth and social good, and ensuring the development of secure and trusted AI.