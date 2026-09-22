New Delhi and Greenland open bilateral talks on skilled jobs in healthcare and mining

"Ambassador Manish Prabhat called on Hon'ble Kim Marius Kielsen, Speaker of the Parliament of Greenland, in Nuuk. They discussed possible areas of stronger India-Greenland cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment in mining, skilled manpower supply for the healthcare and hospitality sectors and cultural cooperation in areas such as tourism, filmmaking, Yoga and Ayurveda. Hon'ble Speaker also elaborated on Greenland's vision for development and prosperity of its people," the Embassy of India in Denmark said in a post on X.