New deep-sea Squid species discovered in Arabian Sea by Indian scientists

Scientists from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have discovered a new species of deep-sea squid in the Arabian Sea, marking only the second confirmed species in the globally rare genus Taningia.

The species, formally named Taningia silasii (Indian octopus squid), has been described in the international journal Marine Biodiversity. The lone specimen, measuring 45 cm, was collected from a depth of nearly 390 metres off the Kollam coast in Kerala.

Unique features and genetic confirmation

Taningia silasii belongs to the family Octopoteuthidae. Unlike most squids, adult members of this genus completely lack the two long feeding tentacles, possessing only eight arms, earning them the common name “octopus squid”.

“Until now, Taningia danae found in Atlantic waters was the only known species in this genus. DNA barcoding showed more than 11% genetic divergence from the Atlantic species, confirming the specimen as a distinct species,” said principal scientist Geetha Sasikumar, who led the research along with technical officer Sajikumar K K.

“Although called the ‘octopus squid’, it is a squid that possesses only eight arms and lacks the two long tentacles typically seen in other squid species. Members of this family can also attain large sizes,” added Sajikumar.

The new species has been christened Taningia silasii in honour of renowned marine biologist and former CMFRI director E G Silas, recognising his lifelong contributions to Indian marine science.