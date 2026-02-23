New course on Space Communication launched by IN-SPACe and Bennett University

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), in collaboration with the Times School of Media, Bennett University, at Greater Noida, has commenced a unique five-day Short-Term Course on “Communication and Public Engagement in the Space Sector”.

The programme has been designed to address the growing need for informed, ethical, and strategic communication in the rapidly evolving Indian and global space ecosystem.

As space activities increasingly intersect with public policy, national priorities, commercial enterprise, and public discourse, effective communication is emerging as a critical pillar for public trust, scientific literacy, and responsible engagement.

The conceptualisation and design of the course were spearheaded by IN-SPACe, in keeping with evolving industry demands.

It is open to academicians, media professionals, researchers, industry executives, and graduates interested in space communication and public engagement.



The course brings together experts from space institutions, media, academia, and policy to provide participants with a holistic understanding of how space narratives are shaped, communicated, and interpreted across platforms.

The curriculum of the programme integrates foundational perspectives on space history, global and Indian space agencies, and media coverage of space missions, alongside practical skill-building in fact-checking, verification, ethical reporting, and digital content creation.



Special emphasis has been placed on crisis communication, vernacular outreach, and the socio-political implications of space narratives in a digitally connected world.