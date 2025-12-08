New Class 7 NCERT textbooks showcase Mahmud of Ghazni’s brutality

The updated Class 7 Social Science textbooks will provide students with a much clearer view of one of India’s more violent historical periods. The new NCERT social science textbook significantly expands the section on Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasions.

Students will get to know about his campaigns in Mathura, Kannauj, and the Somnath temple in Gujarat, complete with illustrations and informative boxes. The textbook showcases not only his raids and plunder, but also the human cost of his campaigns and his attempts to extend his version of Islam into the non-Muslim regions.

Mahmud’s brutality and religious intentions

The textbook discusses in detail the consequences of Mahmud’s campaigns. It mentions the slaughter of tens of thousands of civilians, the capture of prisoners comprising children sold in Central Asian slave markets, and the destruction of temples and sacred buildings.

Contemporary sources such as his court historian Al-Utbi record Mahmud’s destruction of temples, the taking of children and livestock as loot, and the construction of mosques in the conquered territories. Scholar Al-Biruni explains the destruction of the Somnath Shivalinga and the transport of parts of the image to Ghazni.

The textbook also notes that the present-day Somnath temple was rebuilt in 1950 and inaugurated by President Rajendra Prasad, calling students to reflect on why public donations were used for reconstruction.