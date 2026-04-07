IIT Dhanbad launches new centre to skill 10,000 people for clean energy livelihoods

Dhanbad: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday inaugurated a skill centre at IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, which aims to empower 10,000 people by 2030 to transition into clean energy livelihoods.
The centre was inaugurated, following the successful completion of the first pilot cohort, under which more than 350 women from coal mining communities were trained, a statement said.
Gangwar said this centre of excellence represents a significant step toward securing the future of the state.
"As the global energy landscape evolves, it is essential that coal-dependent regions are supported through this transition," he said.
The centre will now expand to train over 500 candidates from coal-dependent regions across Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to the statement.
The fully sponsored, two-month training programme will equip participants with industry-relevant skills such as solar PV installation, project management, and operations and maintenance, it said.
The project, being implemented by decarbonisation solutions company ReNew, aims to equip communities from coal mining regions with the skills needed to participate in the country's clean energy future, it added.
IIT (ISM) Director Sukumar Mishra said the centre of excellence reflects the power of academia-industry collaboration in enabling meaningful livelihood transitions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.