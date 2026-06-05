New Buddhist centre in Hanoi strengthens India-Vietnam ties

Hanoi, June 5 (IANS): In yet another significant step towards reinforcing civilisational ties between India and Vietnam, a new Buddhist centre was opened in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.
In a statement shared on Friday on X, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi stated: "Buddhism is the civilisational bond between the people of India and Vietnam. Buddhism has and will continue to play a key role in further strengthening the close friendship between India and Vietnam. The Dharma Centre of the Vajrayana Drigung Kagyu Samten Ling was opened in Hanoi on 4 June 2026."
“The opening ceremony was graced by Most Venerable Thich Minh Nghiem, Abbot of Gian Pagoda and Member of the Central Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; His Eminence Khentrul Khunga Konchok Tenzin Rinpoche; other Revered Khenpos; Members of the Sangha and believers,” it added.
According to the Indian Embassy, the Dharma Centre will serve as an abode for spirituality and culture while further enhancing the close people-to-people linkages between the two nations.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W Sherpa addressed the gathering, with the Indian mission expressing gratitude to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for its continued support and partnership.
Last month, Ambassador Sherpa attended the Vesak Day celebrations at Yen Phu Pagoda in Hanoi. During the event, he emphasised that the spiritual and philosophical bond of Buddhism continues to influence the relationship between India and Vietnam in the contemporary era.
On May 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ties between India and Vietnam had been elevated to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
While addressing a joint press meet with Vietnamese President To Lam following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi called Vietnam a "key pillar" of India's Act East policy and Vision Mahasagar.
Extending a warm welcome to the Vietnamese President, PM Modi said, “President To Lam of Vietnam started his visit to India from Bodh Gaya." This reflects the shared civilisational and spiritual heritage of our two nations. Through his visit and our meaningful discussions, we are transforming the goodwill between us into concrete outcomes.”
PM Modi stated that more than 1.5 crore people had darshan of Buddhist relics when they were exhibited in Vietnam in 2025. He noted that heritage and development hold significance in the India-Vietnam partnership.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.