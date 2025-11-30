New Braille learning kit from Vizag aims to help visually impaired children practise independently

VISAKHAPATNAM: For many visually impaired children, the journey to literacy begins with the touch of a fingertip. But mastering Braille is often a slow and demanding process that requires constant one-on-one support from teachers, a challenge in schools where trained instructors are scarce and classrooms are full. For families living far from specialised schools, opportunities are even fewer, leaving children dependent on others for even the basics of reading and communication.

A faculty member at GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam, is hoping to change that, reports Usha Peri of The New Indian Express. Mohammed Khwaja Muinuddin Chisti, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECE, has developed an embedded Braille Learning Assistant Embedded Kit (LAEK), a simple, sensor-based device that allows visually impaired children to learn Braille independently, either at home or in school.

The device is a 3 × 2 hollow hemispherical Braille cell fitted with sensors that identify the dot patterns placed by the student. Once the pattern is detected, the system decodes it and provides audio feedback by announcing the corresponding letter, number or instruction. This makes it possible for students to practise and revise lessons without waiting for a teacher to guide every step.

“In many schools, one teacher has to train 30 or 40 visually impaired children, and each child needs personal attention for Braille practice,” Chisti remarked, adding, “Many students hesitate to ask the same doubt again. I wanted to create something that lets them learn comfortably at their own pace.”

The device includes a ‘Help Me’ button that alerts the teacher whenever a student needs intervention, improving classroom management. The balls used to form patterns are designed to stay within reach even if dropped, and the device is chargeable, eliminating the difficulty of replacing batteries.

“The tool is also aimed at children who cannot attend blind schools due to distance or lack of accessibility. Parents can guide their child’s learning at home using the same pattern-based method followed in classrooms. Depending on the child’s learning ability, all basic Braille alphabets can be learnt within a few weeks,” Chisti stated.

Before developing this tool, Chisti created a ‘Walking Assistant’ device, a wearable tool that alerts visually impaired users about obstacles through vibrations and sound. His interactions with students and teachers during that project sparked the idea for a more focused educational device.

“When I visited blind schools to donate the walking aids, I saw the kind of effort teachers put in, and how much time it takes for each child to grasp Braille,” he said.

“I felt technology could ease that pressure and help children become confident, independent learners.”

The new learning assistant has been filed for patent registration. Chisti hopes to manufacture and distribute multiple units to blind schools using research grants and donor support.

Future upgrades may include computer vision and speech recognition to help students identify people around them and navigate with greater confidence.