New book explores hidden systems behind everyday life

New Delhi: Drawing on deeply researched stories from across the world, a new book, "The Web Beneath the Waves: And Other Reports from Our Tangled World", uncovers the hidden systems, overlooked narratives, and unseen connections that shape our interconnected lives.
Written by journalist and author Samanth Subramanian, "The Web Beneath the Waves" is a wide-ranging collection of essays that brings together 15 years of his reporting and reflection capturing the complexities and interconnectedness of the modern world.
It is published by Westland Books.
"So much of the world -- even the world right around us -- is hidden from our view. We can never possibly see it all. The pieces in this book are a result of my being curious or puzzled or wonderstruck about the way our modern world works, and the way people negotiate it.
"I hope readers find in it the same sense of discovery and amazement that I felt when I was out in the field, interviewing people," said the London-based author in a statement.
From stories of the invisible network of undersea cables that powers the internet and disappearing languages to the Sri Lankan civil war, Indian cricket, corruption, privilege and scientific discovery, Subramanian's essays offer fresh perspectives on both defining global issues and overlooked subjects.
The collection also delves into unexpected stories ranging from Nigerian Jews and Singapore's land reclamation to India's quizzing culture making it a truly unique reading experience.
Subramanian's previously authored books include "A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Life of J.B.S. Haldane" and "This Divided Island: Stories from the Sri Lankan War".
"The Web Beneath the Waves" is currently available for pre-order online.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.