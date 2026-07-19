New Delhi: A new book looks at burning social realities of contemporary India - power abuse, sexual violence, betrayal of faith and self-deception besides the many shades of truth.
"The Sea Has the Answers", written by Shuma Raha and published by Niyogi Books, is set in Kolkata and a small town by the sea.
It is the layered story of a woman named Urmimala Das's search for self-realisation and the rekindling of her sexuality after her husband was outed as a #MeToo perpetrator.
Das's elegant, upper-crust life is shot to pieces when several former women colleagues of her husband accuse him of sexual harassment and assault. Devastated, she leaves home and goes to a seaside town where she hopes to achieve a measure of calm.
As she grapples with her dilemmas about the future of her marriage and the lingering trauma of her past, Das finds herself plunging into an affair with a much younger man.
The book handles the #MeToo movement with sensitivity. Rather than treating it as a headline, it explores the emotional impact these revelations have on everyone involved.
It raises questions about power, consent, and accountability while showing how complicated human relationships can be.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.