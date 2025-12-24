S. Nallakuttalam's new book explores the power of moon signs in everyday life

New Delhi: Renowned astrologer and author S. Nallakuttalam is set to release his upcoming book, All About Moon Signs, a simple and practical guide that helps readers understand themselves better through the power of Moon sign astrology. Written for the general public, the book is especially useful for beginners who wish to explore astrology without getting lost in technical terms.



With over 40 years of experience in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Palmistry, Shri Nallakuttalam brings a deep yet practical understanding of the subject. His approach is rooted in careful analysis and extensive case studies of real-life horoscopes, making his insights relevant and relatable to everyday life. Alongside astrology, he has also had a long and distinguished professional career, having retired as an Executive Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India after serving in senior roles across various parts of the country.



Beyond his professional and writing work, Shri Nallakuttalam is actively involved in social service through the Sundaram Aspire Public Charitable Trust, which supports children, destitute individuals, and elderly people who are in need. This sense of responsibility and guidance is clearly reflected in his books, which aim to empower readers with clarity and self-awareness.