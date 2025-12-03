New Ayurveda medical college to be set up in Tripura; Rs 140 crore sanctioned

Tripura is set to expand its healthcare education landscape with the Centre sanctioning Rs 140 crore for establishing an Ayurveda medical college and a homoeopathy medical college. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the approval.

The new institutions are expected to bolster medical education in the northeastern state, which currently has only three medical colleges, including the Agartala Government Medical College.

“The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has sanctioned Rs 140 crore for establishing Ayurveda Medical College and Homoeopathy Medical College in Tripura,” Saha said.