New Ayurveda medical college to be set up in Tripura; Rs 140 crore sanctioned

Tripura is set to expand its healthcare education landscape with the Centre sanctioning Rs 140 crore for establishing an Ayurveda medical college and a homoeopathy medical college. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the approval.
The new institutions are expected to bolster medical education in the northeastern state, which currently has only three medical colleges, including the Agartala Government Medical College.
“The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has sanctioned Rs 140 crore for establishing Ayurveda Medical College and Homoeopathy Medical College in Tripura,” Saha said.
A high-level meeting was held to finalise the roadmap for the proposed colleges, with discussions focused on expediting preparations to ensure the institutions can begin functioning from the next academic session.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening Tripura’s academic infrastructure in traditional medicine and improving access to specialised education in the field.
Senior officials reviewed requirements and planned initial steps to keep the project on schedule.
The colleges are expected to contribute to the state’s growing healthcare system and enhance the quality and availability of medical education.
Expressing gratitude for the Centre’s support, Saha said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Yadav for backing the state’s efforts to expand healthcare and education infrastructure.